India's Devika Sihag delivered a stunning performance at the Thailand Masters, upsetting top seed Supanida Katethong 21-19, 21-18 to reach the semifinals. However, fellow Indians Tharun Mannepalli and Isharani Baruah were knocked out.

Devika Sihag's Sensational Win

India's Devika Sihag pulled off an absolute stunner, upsetting the home favourite and top seed Supanida Katethong to make it to the semifinals of the ongoing Thailand Masters on Friday. Sihag pulled off a brilliant, well-fought win over the world number 16, Supanida, by 21-19, 21-18, as per ESPN.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Now her next challenge will be Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Hsun, who is currently ranked world number 35 in women's singles competition.

Mannepalli, Baruah Bow Out

In the other quarterfinals, Tharun Mannepalli went down to China's Zhu Xuan Chen 21-17, 21-17.

Also, Isharani Baruah was defeated in the women's singles competition by Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 despite winning the first game.

After a well-fought first game win, she failed to make the momentum in the next two games.

Earlier, Isharani had eliminated the second-seeded women's singles player, Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun, in the second round on Thursday. The 22-year-old shuttler, world number 48, outclassed the world number 34 within over an hour by 21-13, 14-21, 21-14. (ANI)