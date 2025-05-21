International Tea Day 2025: Top 5 tea drinking countries in the world
International Tea Day 2025: International Tea Day 2025 honors the global passion for tea. From Turkey to Russia, here are the top five countries where tea isn’t just a drink—it’s a cherished part of daily life
Turkey
Turkey is the world's largest tea consumer. On average, each Turk drinks around 1,300 cups annually, translating to 3–5 cups daily, and up to 10 in winter. They prefer strong black tea, served in tulip-shaped glasses. With a staggering per capita consumption of 3.16 billion kg (6.96 lbs), tea is deeply rooted in Turkish culture and hospitality.
Ireland
Ireland ranks second globally in tea consumption. Known for its love of strong black tea, often with milk, the Irish consume approximately 2.19 billion kg (4.83 lbs) per capita annually. Tea drinking is a social tradition and a daily ritual, symbolizing warmth, conversation, and comfort across Irish homes.
United Kingdom
The UK follows closely, with a yearly tea consumption of about 1.94 billion kg (4.28 lbs). Black tea remains a national favorite, with herbal and flavored teas gaining popularity. Tea became a British identity in the 18th and 19th centuries, when the government encouraged its use for tax revenue, embedding it in British life.
Pakistan
Tea is universally loved in Pakistan, crossing economic and social boundaries. The country’s per capita tea consumption is 1.50 kg (3.3 lbs) annually. Whether it’s traditional chai at home or roadside stalls (dhaba chai), tea remains a staple beverage deeply woven into Pakistani culture and daily life.
Russia
Russia has a centuries-old tea tradition, with annual consumption at around 1.38 billion kg (3.05 lbs). Tea is consumed by nearly 80% of the population, making it a core part of social and family gatherings. Black tea is dominant, often brewed in a samovar, reflecting the rich heritage of Russian tea culture.