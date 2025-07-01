Indian Railways prohibits dried coconuts, stoves and explosives on trains
Indian Railways prohibits carrying flammable items like dried coconut, kerosene stoves, explosives. Penalties for violations include hefty fines and imprisonment. Certain exceptions exist for essential items like oxygen cylinders with documentation.
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 05:54 PM
1 Min read
Indian Railways has rules for safe travel. Carrying banned items can lead to hefty fines and even jail time.
Indian Railways has rules for safe travel. Many are unaware of these. Banned items include kerosene stoves, gas cylinders, flammable chemicals, firecrackers, acids, leather, grease, and explosives. Dried coconut, a common food item in India, is also banned.
Carrying dried coconut on trains is strictly prohibited due to its flammability. Severe penalties apply. Also, the Indian Railways Act of 1898 prohibits traveling under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Tickets/passes can be canceled, and penalties may include 6 months imprisonment and fines.
Gas cylinders are generally prohibited on trains, but exceptions may be made in emergencies with proper guidelines. Oxygen cylinders are allowed. However, hazardous liquids like hydrochloric acid, toilet cleaning acid, oil, and grease are strictly banned.
Violating Indian Railways rules has serious consequences. Getting caught with prohibited items can result in fines up to Rs 1,000, imprisonment up to three years, or both. If these items damage railway property, the passenger is liable.
