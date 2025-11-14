SHOCKING! Love in Office? India Ranks Second Worldwide for Workplace Romances
Office Romance: Dating platform Ashley Madison conducted a new survey. In it, our country ranked second in office romance. The number of people having a wife at home and a romance at the office is quite high.
Office romance in our country
Office love is common, often leading to marriage. But a survey shows a huge rise in office romances even among married people, especially in India. An Ashley Madison study of 11 countries places India second, just behind Mexico, showing a surge in workplace affairs.
Four out of every ten people
Four in ten Indians are dating a coworker, making workplace affairs common. Despite professional boundaries, office romance has soared. 40% of Indians admit to it, compared to 43% in Mexico and 30% in the US, UK, and Canada.
More in Hyderabad
More men than women engage in casual dating, often romancing coworkers despite being married. An Ashley Madison report shows affairs are soaring in some Indian cities. Kanchipuram and Delhi lead. Hyderabad is 18th. Long hours and emotional distance from a spouse are key factors.