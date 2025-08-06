Image Credit : Freepik

First Asian Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, also wrote the original Bengali version called Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata. The song was first sung during the meeting at Calcutta Session organized by the Indian National Congress on 27 December, 1911. Let's know more about this on the occasion of Independence day.

Therefore, this song praises divine guidance of India and reflects unity of the country from regions and languages.

Tagore clarified in contradictory myths that it does not praise any foreign sovereign, but '"the immortal sovereign of the India fate."