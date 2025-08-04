Image Credit : Freepik

With the hoisting of the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi by the Prime Minister, the celebrations mark the start for every Independence Day followed by a national address. Many dignitaries, armed forces, school children, and citizens participate, and the ceremony is telecast live throughout India.

Everyone celebrates Independence Day, especially in schools, colleges, and offices, as well as in their local neighborhoods, with:

Flag hoisting ceremonies

Patriotic songs and cultural performances

Speeches and skits that pay homage to freedom fighters

Distribution of sweets and a community potluck

Homes and streets are colorfully decorated with tricolors, and individuals proudly wear saffron, white, and green.