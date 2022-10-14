Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Improve your sleep cycle by including these habits

    It is important that you get the right amount of sleep every day. But most of us go to bed struggling to sleep, and it can be due to various reasons. Here are some hacks you can try to get better sleep at the night  
     

    It's not you alone who frequently goes to bed struggling to fall asleep after a hectic, tiring day, changing your sleep position and twisting until early morning.   People with adequate sleep feel revived, energised, and prepared to face the day. You can successfully fall asleep in minutes if you use the appropriate technique. Lack of quality sleep over the long term raises your risk for hypertension, heart problems, elevated blood pressure, being overweight, and perhaps early death. So, check out these practical sleep tricks for a restful night to get some shut-eye without turning to medication.

    Unplug your gadgets: Research suggests turning off devices at least one hour before bed to get the best sleep possible. The brain remains busy due to all those calls, messages, alerts, and emails, making it difficult to unwind and sleep at night. To avoid getting up to answer a phone call just as you are ready to fall asleep, keep your device away from your bed or set it on DND.

    Limit your alcohol intake before bed: Consume your alcoholic drink at least four hours before going to bed to lessen the chance of sleep interruptions. After a hectic day, you might need a glass of beer to unwind. However, consuming one too before bedtime can have the opposite effect of putting you in a state of relaxation. Even though a couple of drinks can make it seem easier to drift off to sleep, you're more likely to wake up frequently when the high fades away late at night. 

    Purchase a quality mattress:  A quality mattress provides the ideal cushion and comfort while maintaining the body's normal stance and spine posture, significantly improving the sleep experience. One should evaluate their stature, size, body shape, and preferred sleeping position when purchasing a new mattress. Stay at least 10 minutes in your usual resting position on any bed you strongly consider.

    Snooze in a dark room: Our sleep can be disturbed, and we suffer from any sight of minimum light in the room. Even the most subtle glow, such as the one from a digital alarm clock, might disturb your sleep. Consider wearing a comfortable eye mask if you can't completely block out all the light sources in your room. Additionally, ensure your bedroom is maintained to a satisfactory temperature and that you are dressed comfortably.

    Avoid caffeine before sleep: Since caffeine is a stimulant and will make it harder for you to sleep, avoiding it is wise. It takes at least six hours to get sleep after your final cup of coffee before going to bed. Instead, have a herbal tea like honey or ginger. One should also avoid consuming large and spicy meals right before bedtime.

    Take a hot shower before bedtime: Another well-known sleep aid is a hot bath or wash before bed. Beyond being very relaxing, a hot bath can change our body temperature in a way that gets us ready for sleep. You'll not only sleep better sleep, but you might even look better when you wake up. Your bedding will remain clean for a longer time if you bathe before going to bed. 

