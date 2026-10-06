Hurun India Rich List 2026: Which Zodiac Sign Made The Most Money This Year?
Hurun India Rich List 2026: The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 reveals which zodiac signs saw the highest wealth growth among Indian billionaires. Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani still hold the top spots on the personal wealth chart
Gemini tops the wealth growth chart
Gemini leads the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 for wealth growth. This zodiac sign saw a massive 30.2% jump in combined wealth over one year. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and his family, along with Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family, drove this massive growth.
Aquarius takes the second spot
Aquarius takes the second spot with a 27.2% growth, led by Anil Agarwal. Virgo follows closely in third place with a 23% jump, thanks to Roshni Nadar Malhotra. Leo takes the fourth spot with 17.2% growth, driven by Azim Premji. Sagittarius rounds out the top five with a 16.9% increase.
Scorpio ranks sixth on the list
Scorpio secures the sixth position with a 12.5% wealth increase. Taurus follows with 10.7% growth, and Cancer sits right behind at 10.2%. Capricorn and Libra recorded much lower growth rates at 2.8% and 2.2% respectively. Overall, ten zodiac signs saw their wealth increase this year.
Aries and Pisces lose wealth
Aries and Pisces are the only two zodiac signs that lost wealth this year. Aries saw a 2.3% drop and slipped to the 11th position. Pisces recorded the highest wealth drop at 4.1% and sits at the very bottom of the list.
Personal wealth rankings
The personal wealth list tells a different story about India's top billionaires. Gautam Adani and his family lead the pack with Rs 9.23 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family follow closely with Rs 8.63 lakh crore. The report notes that Adani is a Cancer and Ambani is an Aries.
Gemini billionaires shine
Gemini businessman LN Mittal and his family hold the third spot with Rs 3.39 lakh crore. Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family take the sixth spot with Rs 2.69 lakh crore. These massive numbers helped Gemini secure the top rank in overall wealth growth.
Taurus and Virgo billionaires
Taurus businessman Cyrus S Poonawalla and his family rank fourth with a net worth of Rs 3.03 lakh crore. Virgo billionaire Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her family follow right behind them with Rs 2.79 lakh crore.
2026 versus 2025 rankings
Gemini topped the billionaire list in 2025 as well. Virgo and Capricorn followed them last year. However, this specific 2025 ranking was based on the number of billionaires from each sign, rather than their annual wealth growth.
Aquarius makes a massive jump
Aquarius showed the biggest improvement this year by jumping from the 10th spot to the 2nd spot. Virgo held onto its 3rd place, though it shared the 2nd spot with Capricorn last year. Capricorn has now dropped down to the 9th position.
Leo and Sagittarius move up
Leo jumped from joint 8th to 4th place, while Sagittarius moved from joint 8th to 5th place. Scorpio slipped from 4th to 6th position. Taurus climbed from 11th to 7th, and Libra moved from 12th to 10th. Pisces suffered the biggest fall, dropping from 5th all the way to 12th place.
Aries, Taurus, and Gemini dates
What is your zodiac sign?
Aries falls between March 21 and April 19 and belongs to the Fire element. Taurus runs from April 20 to May 20 and represents the Earth element. Gemini covers May 21 to June 20 and belongs to the Air element.
Cancer, Leo, and Virgo dates
Cancer falls between June 21 and July 22 and belongs to the Water element. Leo runs from July 23 to August 22 and represents the Fire element. Virgo covers August 23 to September 22 and belongs to the Earth element.
Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius dates
Libra falls between September 23 and October 22 and belongs to the Air element. Scorpio runs from October 23 to November 21 and represents the Water element. Sagittarius covers November 22 to December 21 and belongs to the Fire element.
Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces dates
Capricorn falls between December 22 and January 19 and belongs to the Earth element. Aquarius runs from January 20 to February 18 and represents the Air element. Pisces covers February 19 to March 20 and belongs to the Water element.
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