How to parcel your bike by train? A complete guide on charges, procedure and documents needed

BIKE PARCEL: A train parcel is a great way to transport your bike when travelling out of town for work. Read on to learn more about this method.

Travelling abroad for work A large number of people travel from place to place for work. The situation arises not only within the state but also in other states. So how to take a two-wheeler in your hometown? It is not possible to travel 500 to 1000+ km by bike. So people will start searching for how to carry it and what is the procedure for it. In that, sending parcels by lorry, sending parcels by bus and then sending parcels by train. In this, most of the people will give importance to sending the vehicle by train so that their vehicle arrives without any damage.

How to parcel a bike on a train When sent by lorry, there will be a situation where other items are piled on top of the bike, which can cause great damage to the vehicles. Considering this, most people prefer to send two-wheelers by train. So let's see how to send the bike now. There are two ways to send a bike by train. One is that if we send the bike from here, our relatives or friends will receive the bike at another place. The second way is to take the bike on the train we are travelling in. The vehicle owner will receive the bike directly after getting off at the railway station.

To which railway station should it be sent? First, you have to decide where to send the bike, it is not possible to send two-wheelers as parcels to small railway stations, so you have to choose the nearest big railway station. Trains do not stop for long at small railway stations. So if it is a big railway station, there will be people to unload the parcels. So it should be selected first, Sometimes the bike will be inside. If other items are unloaded outside, it will be inconvenient. Meanwhile, Regarding sending the bike as a parcel by train, you can first inquire with the officials at the railway station. Parcelling varies from place to place. Especially the vehicle number will be registered on the bike slate. The other is written on a card and hung.

Penalty if petrol is found If you want to take the vehicle on the train you are travelling in, it is better to book in advance. Also, if you are taking the train, you should reach the railway station 3 hours before. When you come there, you should completely remove the petrol in the vehicle. They will not load if there is petrol in the vehicle. There is also a possibility of a fine of thousand rupees. So once you reach the railway station, you have to completely remove it with a petrol tube. After seeing the parcel booking officer at the railway station and informing him about the parcel, he will give you a form. In it, you have to enter the bike number, RC book number, destination, recipient's name, etc. Also, you need to bring Aadhaar copy, RC book copy etc. Along with this, a fee will be charged depending on the distance to be travelled.



How much is the fee? For example, the fare from Bengaluru to Dharwad is approx Rs 700. After paying this fee, the next step is to cover the vehicle's mirrors, lights and seat covers with white sacks. You can cover it yourself if you want. Otherwise, there will be people at the railway station to safely cover the vehicle. They will charge Rs 400 for normal packing and Rs 500 for good packing. After this, they will write the vehicle number and the number registered on the train on the white sack. Finally, the Railway Police will check the vehicle and check if there is petrol in the vehicle. After this, it will be sent on the train we are travelling in.

RC book is mandatory Otherwise, if the recipients of the vehicle are different persons, the vehicle will be sent in the following days. If the vehicles are sent to the train we are travelling in, the two-wheelers will also be unloaded when we get off. If it is the last railway station, our vehicle will be unloaded along with other items. So you cannot pick up the vehicle immediately after getting off the train. They will take the vehicle to the parcel office and show the parcel booking receipt to the officer there. Only then will they hand over the bike to us. After this, you can take the vehicle without petrol to the petrol pump, fill it with petrol and drive it home.

Is insurance mandatory? Mostly the fee for parcelling bikes on trains is a bit high. Luggage charges for carrying bikes are higher than parcels. The average cost of sending a bike for a distance of 500 km is generally charged at Rs.1200. If it is a long distance, it is better to parcel the bike by train. Sending parcels for short distances is expensive, The procedure will also be a bit much. It is very difficult to send a bike or scooter by train without RC and insurance. It has been instructed that insurance is not even a major requirement, RC book is mandatory. You can book your parcel by visiting the nearest railway station from 10 am to 5 pm

