How To Make Soft, Fluffy Idlis At Home Without Using Eno Or Baking Soda?
Who doesn't love soft, malligai poo-like idlis, just like the ones you get in hotels? Many people think you need baking soda or Eno to get that perfect softness. But guess what? You can make super-soft idlis at home without any of these chemicals.
Idli Recipe
Idli-sambar is a favourite South Indian breakfast for a reason. But many complain their homemade idlis aren't as soft as the hotel ones. Some even add baking soda or Eno. The secret, however, is natural fermentation. You can make fluffy, cloud-like idlis at home without any chemicals.
The correct ratio of rice and urad dal
The first secret to making soft idlis is getting the ingredient ratio right. The amount of idli rice and urad dal is very important. Generally, a ratio of 3 cups of idli rice to 1 cup of urad dal works best. The urad dal is what makes the idlis fluffy and soft. Wash the rice and dal separately and soak them in water for 4 to 6 hours.
The right way to grind the batter
The softness of your idli depends on how you grind the batter. When grinding the urad dal, add water little by little until the batter becomes frothy and light. Here's a pro tip: use ice cubes instead of water while grinding the dal for even softer idlis. Grind the rice to a slightly coarse texture, like rava. This gives the idlis good structure. Make sure the batter isn't too watery.
Natural Fermentation
Natural fermentation is the main reason idlis become soft without Eno or soda. After grinding, pour the batter into a large vessel and mix it well with your hand. The warmth from your hand helps the fermentation process. Then, keep the vessel in a warm place for 8 to 12 hours. The batter will rise well and you'll see small air bubbles. This is what makes the idlis soft.
Steaming Method
Grease the idli plates with a little oil and pour in the batter. Place the idli stand in a pre-heated steamer and cook on medium flame for 10 to 15 minutes. Steaming on high flame will make the idlis hard. Once cooked, let them rest for 2-3 minutes before taking them out.
Special Tip: Add a spoon of fenugreek (methi seeds) while soaking the rice. This will keep the idlis soft for longer. If you use this batter for dosas, they will turn out crispy with a nice golden colour.
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