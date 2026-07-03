Grease the idli plates with a little oil and pour in the batter. Place the idli stand in a pre-heated steamer and cook on medium flame for 10 to 15 minutes. Steaming on high flame will make the idlis hard. Once cooked, let them rest for 2-3 minutes before taking them out.



Special Tip: Add a spoon of fenugreek (methi seeds) while soaking the rice. This will keep the idlis soft for longer. If you use this batter for dosas, they will turn out crispy with a nice golden colour.