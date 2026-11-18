Water measurement is very important in making Ragi Sangati. If you add less water, the Sangati will become hard. If you add too much water, the Sangati might become loose. Generally, you can use about 3-4 cups of water for one cup of Ragi flour. However, the water measurement might change slightly depending on the flour type and its softness. Also, for soft Sangati, it is important to add the flour gradually instead of pouring it all at once.