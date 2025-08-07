Image Credit : Istock

1. Incorrect Batter Consistency

The batter’s texture is crucial. If it’s too thick, Ghewar won’t form its characteristic web and will remain uncooked inside. If it’s too thin, the batter spreads too much in oil and loses shape. The batter should be thin enough to fall like a steady stream but not as watery as plain water.

2. Wrong Oil Temperature

Oil temperature makes a big difference. If the oil or ghee is too cold, Ghewar will absorb too much oil and become greasy. If it’s too hot, Ghewar can burn quickly. Heat oil on medium-high flame and test by dropping a small amount of batter—if it rises and starts swelling gently, the temperature is just right.

3. Pouring Batter Too Fast or Unsteadily

Pouring the batter all at once or with shaky hands can ruin Ghewar’s shape. Use a steel jar or a sprinkler to pour the batter slowly from the center in a steady stream, creating the perfect round, latticed pattern.