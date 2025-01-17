How to Make Idli and Dosa with Ration Rice

Many people don't know how to use ration rice and often sell it. However, ration rice can be used to make cooked rice or breakfast items like idli and dosa.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Many believe ration rice is useless and sell it. However, it offers health benefits. It's recommended to cook it as rice, but many dislike this. They can use it to make healthy breakfast items like idli and dosa. Let's learn how.

article_image2

Ingredients for ration rice idli/dosa: 4 cups ration rice, 1/2 cup urad dal, 1 tsp fenugreek seeds. Wash rice thoroughly, add 1 tsp salt, and soak. Salt helps remove the raw rice smell.

article_image3

Soak rice, dal, and fenugreek separately. Soak urad dal for 1 hour at room temperature and 3 hours in the fridge. Grind soaked dal and fenugreek together, adding water gradually for a smooth paste.

article_image4

Grind the rice to a coarse rava consistency, not a fine powder. Mix the rice flour with the urad dal paste. Let it ferment overnight. Use the batter to make idli or dosa the next morning.

