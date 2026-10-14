Trick 3: Blend soaked semolina and sugar (if no flattened rice)

You can use semolina instead of flattened rice for half a kilo of batter. Soak 200 grams of semolina in water for a while.

Put the soaked semolina, a little salt, and half a spoon of sugar into a mixer jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Mix this semolina paste into the sour batter and prepare your dosas. The sugar and semolina remove the sourness and give your dosas a crispy, hotel-style red colour!