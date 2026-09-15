6 6 Image Credit : Youtube

ಬಿಸಿಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಒಣಗಿಸಿ

Finally, air the blanket in the afternoon sun for about 1 to 2 hours. If there's no sun, you can just spread it out under a fan. Your blanket is now fresh, fragrant, and germ-free—all without any hard work or water! This hack is a lifesaver for hostel students, bachelors, and anyone living alone.