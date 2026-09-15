How To Dry Clean Heavy Blankets At Home Without Water: Easy Tips To Try
Cleaning a heavy blanket can be a hassle, especially when washing and drying it takes hours. But this simple no-water, no-soap cleaning hack can help freshen your blanket in just 10 minutes.
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Image Credit : Youtube
ಚರ್ಮದ ಸೋಂಕು ಅಥವಾ ಅಲರ್ಜಿ ಬರುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು
Everyone needs a blanket in winter. We use it all the time—while watching TV, working, or even eating. But this makes it collect dust, sweat, oil, and harmful bacteria. These germs can easily cause skin infections and allergies.
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ಸೋಪ್ ಪೌಡರ್ ಬಳಸದೆ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛಗೊಳಿಸುವ ವಿಧಾನ
Washing a thick, wet blanket is a real struggle. It becomes super heavy, and drying it in winter is another big challenge. Sending it for dry cleaning costs a lot of money. But don't worry, we have a simple trick to clean your blanket and make it germ-free without water or soap.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಡ್ರೈ ಕ್ಲೀನ್ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ?
First, spread your blanket flat on a bed or the floor. Now, take some baking soda in a tea strainer and sprinkle it all over the blanket. Baking soda is a fantastic natural cleaner. It kills bacteria and absorbs all the grease and grime.
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ಬ್ರಷ್ನಿಂದ ಉಜ್ಜಿ
After a few minutes, take a clean, dry clothes brush. Gently scrub the blanket's surface. This action will loosen and remove all the dust, dirt, and dead bacteria stuck in the fibres. Make sure you do this on both sides of the blanket.
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ಕೆಟ್ಟ ವಾಸನೆ ಹೋಗಲಾಡಿಸಲು
To get rid of any musty or sweaty smells, make a simple spray. Mix a little rose water and a few drops of vinegar in a spray bottle. Lightly spritz this mixture over the blanket. This will kill any remaining microbes and leave your blanket smelling fresh and lovely.
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ಬಿಸಿಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಒಣಗಿಸಿ
Finally, air the blanket in the afternoon sun for about 1 to 2 hours. If there's no sun, you can just spread it out under a fan. Your blanket is now fresh, fragrant, and germ-free—all without any hard work or water! This hack is a lifesaver for hostel students, bachelors, and anyone living alone.
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