Chickpeas naturally have a very hard texture. The hardness remains even after you split them into chana dal. Water takes more time to enter this dal compared to other varieties. Moong dal and toor dal absorb water quickly and turn soft. Chana dal contains high amounts of protein and carbohydrates. You need proper heat and time to soften these nutrients.

How to cook chana dal quickly and softly?

You must soak chana dal in water for 30 to 40 minutes before cooking. You can use lukewarm water to speed up the soaking process. You can also add a pinch of baking soda if you lack soaking time. Baking soda reduces the hardness and helps the dal cook quickly. You should never add too much baking soda because it ruins the taste. You can also use hot water instead of normal water while boiling the dal in a pressure cooker.