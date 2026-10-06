Rice prices have increased for the fourth time in four months, putting pressure on household budgets. Sona Masoori and Rajamudi rates have surged, while toor dal has also risen to ₹150 per kg amid supply concerns.

Common people are already struggling with the rising cost of essential commodities, and their daily food expenses are now coming under further pressure. Rice prices have surged again across the state, putting additional strain on the monthly budgets of poor and middle-class families. Rice prices have increased for the fourth consecutive time in just four months, leaving consumers facing another major setback.

Poor Rainfall And Falling Paddy Yield

The state did not receive the expected amount of rainfall this year, while water levels in reservoirs have also dropped significantly. The shortage of water has affected the area under paddy cultivation and resulted in a decline in overall crop yield.

As a result, APMC yards and local markets are receiving fewer loads of rice, with supply failing to keep pace with demand. The shortage has pushed average rice prices up by ₹5 to ₹10 per kg.

Current Rice Prices In The Market

The price increase has affected various rice varieties, from regular Sona Masoori to premium varieties.

Sona Masoori: The price, which was earlier around ₹70 to ₹75 per kg, has now increased to ₹83 to ₹88 per kg.

The price, which was earlier around ₹70 to ₹75 per kg, has now increased to ₹83 to ₹88 per kg. Basmati Rice: The price has risen to ₹105 to ₹120 per kg.

The price has risen to ₹105 to ₹120 per kg. Jeera Rice: The price has increased to ₹115 to ₹125 per kg.

The price has increased to ₹115 to ₹125 per kg. Rajamudi Rice: The price, which was earlier around ₹125 per kg, has now increased to ₹150 per kg.

Toor Dal Prices Also Rise

Toor dal, a staple in many households, has also become more expensive, adding to the burden on consumers. The price, which was earlier around ₹110 per kg, has now increased to ₹150 per kg.

The simultaneous rise in rice and dal prices has put additional pressure on household budgets. The sudden increase has also raised concerns among the hotel industry and consumers, as businesses and households face higher costs for essential food items.