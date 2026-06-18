How Often Should You Wash Your Towel? Experts Reveal The Right Hygiene Routine
We use towels every day after bathing, but many people don’t know how often they should actually be washed. Experts reveal the right cleaning routine to keep towels fresh, hygienic, and free from harmful bacteria.
Here's how you decide
Here's how you decide
After a shower, we often wonder, 'Should I wash this towel now or can I use it again?' Experts say there's no single answer. It all depends on how you use your towel and, more importantly, how you dry it.
What do the experts say?
What do the experts say?
You can use it 3-4 times.
Sacha Dunn, an expert from a well-known cleaning company, gives a simple rule. If you hang your towel to dry completely after every bath, you can use it 3 to 4 times before washing. Towels trap moisture, so even if they look clean, they can be a breeding ground for bacteria.
You can use it 5-8 times
You can use it 5-8 times
Another expert, Wendy Saladyga, says you can stretch it to 5-8 uses. The trick is to hang it on a hanger without any folds, letting it dry out completely. But, if you're the type to just dump your towel on the bed or floor, you should wash it after every single use.
When should you wash it immediately?
When should you wash it immediately?
After the gym or a workout
You must wash your towel daily if you use it after the gym or when you sweat a lot. This is because sweat and gym germs cling to the fabric easily.
If you have sensitive skin
If you have allergies or Sensitive Skin, washing your towel daily is the best practice.
Hand towels
The hand towels that everyone in the house uses should be changed every 1 to 2 days.
Remember this
Remember this
If your towel gives off a musty odor, it's a clear sign that bacteria have already started growing in it. In such cases, wash the towel in hot water with a cup of white vinegar. This will kill the bacteria and make your towel fresh again.
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