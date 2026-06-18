When should you wash it immediately?

After the gym or a workout

You must wash your towel daily if you use it after the gym or when you sweat a lot. This is because sweat and gym germs cling to the fabric easily.

If you have sensitive skin

If you have allergies or Sensitive Skin, washing your towel daily is the best practice.

Hand towels

The hand towels that everyone in the house uses should be changed every 1 to 2 days.