Since honey is sweet, overconsumption can increase bacterial growth in teeth, potentially leading to cavities and decay. Some people may be allergic to honey, experiencing itching, rashes, coughing, asthma, or breathing difficulties after consumption. Honey should be avoided for infants under one year old due to the risk of botulism. Experts recommend consuming no more than one or two teaspoons of honey daily, as one teaspoon contains about 64 calories, mostly from sugar.