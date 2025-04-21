Is roasted chana with honey healthy? Check out THESE 5 benefits
In today's fast-paced life, most people are unable to pay enough attention to their health. If you're looking for a healthy snack, you can try roasted chickpeas with honey. Let's learn more about it.
Helps in weight management
Roasted chickpeas are rich in protein and fiber. This keeps the stomach full for a long time. Besides this, honey provides energy to the body. Consuming both of these together reduces unnecessary food cravings and keeps weight under control.
Improves digestion
Roasted chickpeas are very beneficial for digestion because they contain a lot of nutrients. Honey acts like a natural probiotic, which improves digestion.
Strengthens bones
Chickpeas contain nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus in abundance. These help in keeping bones strong. Honey helps in reducing inflammation in the bones.
Boosts immunity
Honey has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Roasted chickpeas are a good source of protein, which helps in boosting the body's immunity.
Beneficial for skin
Honey nourishes the skin from within and the antioxidants in chickpeas help keep the skin healthy and glowing.
How to consume
- Take 1 cup of roasted chickpeas in a bowl.
- Mix 1 to 2 spoons of pure honey into the chickpeas.
- Mix well and eat for breakfast or as an evening snack.
- Eating a small amount every morning on an empty stomach is more beneficial.
(Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Asianet News does not take responsibility for this information. For more information, you should consult an expert or your doctor.)