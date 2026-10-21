Bees bring out honey through their mouths. This makes many people think it is bee vomit. But this is completely wrong. Bees store the collected flower nectar in a special body part. Experts call this the honey stomach or honey crop. This part is very different from their regular digestive stomach. The nectar stays in this special pouch first. The bee then passes it to other bees at the hive. You cannot compare this to actual vomit, which is digested food coming back up. People just call it vomit because the bee brings the nectar back out through its mouth.