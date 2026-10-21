The second major story links Ravana to his stepbrother Kubera. The Ramayana describes Kubera as the son of Sage Vishrava. People worship Kubera as the god of wealth. Kubera originally ruled Lanka and owned the divine Pushpaka Vimana. Ravana performed intense penance and gained massive power. He then wanted to expand his empire. Ravana defeated Kubera in a fierce battle and took full control of Lanka. He also captured the Pushpaka Vimana.

Lanka became an incredibly rich and powerful city under his rule. Lord Hanuman later saw this wealth during the Sundarakanda chapter. The grand palaces and decorations completely amazed Hanuman. Ravana turned Lanka into the ultimate center of power. However, his decision to abduct Goddess Sita eventually destroyed his life and the golden city.