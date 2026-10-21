Many parents dream of sending their kids to this globally recognised school located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The management started this co-education day school in 2003, and it does not offer hostel facilities. The school does not publish official fee charts, but various reports estimate the costs. Parents pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000.

The yearly fee for LKG to Class 7 is around Rs 1.7 lakh. The Class 8 to 10 ICSE batch pays about Rs 1.85 lakh annually, though the school is slowly phasing out this board. The Cambridge IGCSE board for Class 8 to 10 costs between Rs 4.48 lakh and Rs 5.9 lakh per year. The Class 11 and 12 IB Diploma Programme is the most expensive, costing around Rs 9.65 lakh annually.

Parents should contact the admission office for exact written details, as these estimated fees can change.