Holi 2025: Play with organic colours; Here's how you can make natural colors at home

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. This year, Holi falls on March 14, 2025, and people across India will enjoy the festivities with vibrant colours

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

However, synthetic colours available in the market can be harmful to the skin, causing rashes, allergies, and irritation. The best way to enjoy a safe and skin-friendly Holi is by using DIY organic colours made from natural ingredients.

Here’s how you can make organic Holi colours at home

Yellow Colour

Mix gram flour (besan) and turmeric in a 1:2 ratio. Rub the mixture well and sieve it 2-3 times for a fine texture

For wet yellow colour, boil marigold flowers in water or mix organic turmeric in water


Red Colour

Mix turmeric with lemon juice. The acidic nature of lemon turns turmeric into red. Let it dry in a well-ventilated space, away from direct sunlight.

Dry and grind hibiscus flowers into powder, then mix it with rice flour and saffron for better texture.

Boil pomegranate peels in water to create a rich red wet colour

Magenta Colour

Boil beetroot slices or red onion peels in water. Strain and let it cool before use.

Pink Colour

Follow the same steps as red, but use less lemon juice to achieve a lighter pink shade

Brown Colour

Boil 200 gm of coffee in water for a deep brown colour. Add rose water to balance the strong coffee aroma. Keep in mind that coffee can stain fabrics.

Purple Colour

Grind black carrots in a mixer, mix them with corn flour, and let them dry. Add rose water for a pleasant fragrance

Grey Colour

Use dried Indian gooseberry (amla) seeds, grind them into powder, and mix with corn flour for a soft grey shade

Green Colour

Mix henna powder with rice flour or maida for a dry green colour.
For wet green colour, mix henna in water, but note that it may leave temporary stains

