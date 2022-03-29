5 ways to have glowing skin during summers

Summer is a difficult season for your skin. The blistering heat and blazing sun may be cruel, especially to your skin. Pollution and other environmental toxins deplete the natural shine of your skin, making it greasy, drab, and blemished. Here are 5 ways to have glowing skin during this summers.

The most important step in naturally caring for your skin in the heat is to stay hydrated from within. Drinking enough water on a regular basis is the key to having healthy, bright skin. Toxins from the blood and digestive systems are flushed out by drinking water. As a result, skin disorders such as itching, acne, eczema, and psoriasis are avoided. Water consumption should range between 4 and 8 litres each day.

Many people benefit from exclusive skin care products on the market. However, keep in mind that your own kitchen may be a treasure trove of the greatest face cleansers, toners, and moisturisers. In the summer, common household products create the greatest home treatments. In the summer, oatmeal, coffee grounds, shredded cucumber, plain yoghurt, and sea salt can be used as skin care items.

During the summer, sunscreen should be your best buddy. Select one with a broad ultraviolet spectrum (between 30-50 SPF and covers UVA and UVB rays). If you're going to be out in the sun all day, reapply every three hours. Cover your hands, feet, shoulders, and neck, as well.

Perspiration and sebum production may already wreak havoc on your skin. Blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and even pigmentation may wreak havoc on your skin's health—the first step is to wash your face and neck with cold water on a daily basis. If you have returned home from outside, wash your face with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser, or just rinse your face with cold water if you are at home and feeling sticky.