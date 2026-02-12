Emotional Moment: Bride Meets the Maid Who Brought Her Up Like Her Own Child (VIDEO)
On her wedding day, a bride gets emotional seeing the nanny who raised her since childhood. This emotional video of the bride crying and hugging her, calling her 'Amma' (mother), and the nanny consoling her has gone viral.
Wedding witnesses an emotional moment
In many wealthy families, young kids often depend more on the house help than their own parents. Parents, busy with jobs and businesses, leave their children with trusted maids or nannies. So, for these little kids, their nannies are more than their own mothers. They develop a very strong emotional bond with the house help.
Bride gets emotional seeing the nanny who cared for her
These nannies, who always respond to their feelings, give them whatever they ask for, talk and play with them, and grow old while taking care of them, hold a special place in the children's hearts even after they grow up. Even if the nannies leave the house as the kids get older, seeing them again brings out a lot of emotion.
Bride hugs and cries
Similarly, a girl got extremely emotional on her special day, her wedding day, seeing the nanny who raised her since childhood. This emotional video is now going viral on the internet. Seeing the house help who loved her like a grandmother, the bride literally cried like a baby.
I was waiting for you
Seeing her nanny, the bride said, 'I was waiting for you. I thought you wouldn't come. How are you? Look, Amma, I'm getting married,' addressing the nanny as 'Amma' (mother). The elderly nanny consoled her, wiped her tears, and told her not to cry and to always be happy. She also sat with her and fed her sweets.
Netizens get emotional watching the video
Many people have become emotional after watching this video. One person commented, 'She made us cry,' while another commented, 'This girl has good values, may she be blessed.' Another person commented, 'We also got emotional watching this video.'
