Veg Breakfast Ideas: 5 Nutritious Recipes for Elderly at Home
Veg Breakfast For Elders: If you have elderly people at home and you're worried about what to feed them that's healthy, nutritious, and easy to digest, let us share five veg breakfast ideas with you...
Veg Dalia
Vegetable dalia (porridge) is considered the healthiest breakfast for the elderly as it's easy to digest. It's also rich in fiber. It's beneficial for diabetes and constipation. You can roast wheat or barley dalia in a little ghee, then in a pressure cooker, add a bit of oil or ghee, and sauté soft veggies like onion, tomato, carrot, bottle gourd, and peas. Add the dalia, salt, and water, and pressure cook for one whistle.
Soft Veg Upma
Veg upma is also an easy-to-digest, light breakfast. It's light and doesn't make the stomach feel heavy. Dry roast the semolina, then in oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, cashews, and a few veggies. Add the semolina, water, salt, and fresh coriander, cook it, and serve it to the elderly in the morning.
Moong Dal Cheela
Moong dal cheela is a protein-packed and very light breakfast. It gives strength to the elderly and is easy to chew. Grind soaked moong dal, add a little salt and cumin, and if you like, some fruit salt. Now, lightly grease a pan and make thin, soft cheelas (pancakes).
Boiled Sprouts Salad
Chewing raw sprouts can be difficult for the elderly, so you can boil sprouted chickpeas and moong dal in a little water and salt. Take them out, then add finely chopped veggies of your choice like onion, tomato, cucumber, and carrot. Sprinkle salt, black salt, chaat masala, and fresh coriander on top and serve.
Bread Poha
If you want to make a quick and easy-to-digest breakfast for the elderly, you can make bread poha. Use whole wheat or brown bread for this. Cut off the crusts and chop the bread into small pieces. Cook it on low heat with a few vegetables. It's made very quickly, is light on the stomach, and its soft texture is easy to chew.
