Healthy-Fit life: 5 Lifestyle changes you can follow to battle obesity

Obesity is a condition where our body where an excess amount of fat accumulates in our body. Besides being a cosmetic condition, it can also lead to other health complications involving heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and different types of cancers. In a developing country like India, obesity and being overweight are growing concerns which are being seen to accelerate over the years exponentially. However, obesity is reversible. According to experts, obesity is preventable and reversible if you follow a proper lifestyle and consume a healthy diet. There are medical, and surgical treatments are available to treat obesity.

Consume healthy food: Sudarshan noted that food items containing refined carbohydrates, sugar and deeply fried foodstuff should be consciously avoided. He also advised more consumption of green leafy vegetables to provide the body with the necessary nutrients.

Avoid smoking and alcohol consumption: Smoking and consumption of alcohol can bring severe harmful effects to the body. Alcohol can directly affect your liver, while smoking adds to the existing complications which are related to obesity, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Exercise: Exercising at least 45 minutes a day is a must. Exercise can help tone up your muscles and can have a positive effect on reducing your belly fat. A combination of cardio and some weight training exercises is an excellent go-to to reduce body weight.

7-8 hours of sleep: It is important to get proper sleep. If you want to attain metabolic equilibrium and function well daily, your body needs adequate sleep and rest to charge yourself for the whole day.

