Health Guide: 7 symptoms for high blood pressure during pregnancy; Check here
This post discusses the symptoms of high blood pressure during pregnancy.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
High blood pressure during pregnancy
Many changes occur in a woman's body during pregnancy. Therefore, every change should be carefully monitored. Especially, high blood pressure during pregnancy should not be taken lightly. Because it is completely different from chronic high blood pressure. High blood pressure during pregnancy begins in the second half, after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Also, if you have high blood pressure during pregnancy, your body will be affected in many ways. If not taken care of properly, it can lead to miscarriage. So in this post let's see some warning signs that appear when women have high blood pressure during pregnancy.
1. Severe headache:
Don't take a severe headache during pregnancy lightly. It could also be a sign of high blood pressure. So if the headache increases even after resting during pregnancy, consult a doctor immediately.
2. Ankle swelling:
Swelling during pregnancy is normal. This is because the body produces extra fluid to enhance the growth of the fetus. But while swelling is common during pregnancy, these symptoms also appear if high blood pressure increases in the body.
3. Weight gain:
Weight gain during pregnancy is common. But at each stage, the weight should increase only by a certain amount. That's good. If you gain weight all at once, it's not good. This is a sign of high blood pressure.
4. Less urination:
Pregnant women will urinate frequently during pregnancy. But when you have high blood pressure, even if you urinate frequently, only a small amount of urine will pass. If this problem persists, do not take it lightly, consult a doctor immediately and get appropriate treatment.
5. Vision impairment:
Vision may appear blurred when you have high blood pressure during pregnancy. Some people even see double vision. So if you have this problem, it is best to go to the doctor immediately and get the appropriate treatment.
6. Nausea and vomiting:
While nausea and vomiting are common during pregnancy, they are more common when you have high blood pressure. If you have continuous vomiting and nausea, consult a doctor immediately.
7. Abdominal pain:
Pain in the upper right abdomen or around the abdomen occurs when you have high blood pressure during pregnancy. So consult a doctor immediately and get appropriate treatment.
If pregnant women have high blood pressure problems, they can only give birth to a baby through C-section. Therefore, if pregnant women get tested for high blood pressure, it can be controlled early on.