Women’s Health Guide: Top 7 Foods to Include in pregnancy nutrition

Lean meats, eggs, lentils, and dairy products help in the baby’s growth and support muscle development.
Leafy greens, beans, and citrus fruits aid in preventing neural tube defects and promote brain development.
Milk, yogurt, and cheese strengthen bones and teeth for both mother and baby.
Spinach, lean meats, and oranges boost iron absorption and prevent anemia during pregnancy.
Avocados, nuts, and olive oil provide essential fatty acids needed for fetal brain development.
Brown rice, oatmeal, and whole wheat bread offer fiber, energy, and essential nutrients for a healthy pregnancy.
Water, coconut water, and herbal teas help maintain hydration and support circulation.
