Women’s Health Guide: Top 7 Foods to Include in pregnancy nutrition

lifestyle May 27 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy
Protein-Rich Foods

Lean meats, eggs, lentils, and dairy products help in the baby’s growth and support muscle development.

Folic Acid-Rich Foods

Leafy greens, beans, and citrus fruits aid in preventing neural tube defects and promote brain development.

Calcium Sources

Milk, yogurt, and cheese strengthen bones and teeth for both mother and baby.

Iron and Vitamin C Combination

Spinach, lean meats, and oranges boost iron absorption and prevent anemia during pregnancy.

Healthy Fats

Avocados, nuts, and olive oil provide essential fatty acids needed for fetal brain development.

Whole Grains

Brown rice, oatmeal, and whole wheat bread offer fiber, energy, and essential nutrients for a healthy pregnancy.

Hydration and Fluids

Water, coconut water, and herbal teas help maintain hydration and support circulation.

