Health Guide: 7 Types of People Who Should Not Drink Milk Before Sleeping
Avoid milk at night: Drinking milk is super good for your health. But some folks with certain health issues shouldn't drink it, especially at night. Let's check out what problems you might face if you do..
What nutrients are in milk?
Milk is a top source of calcium, vital for bone growth and strength. It also has protein, fat, carbs (lactose), vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and iodine.
Some people should not drink it
Milk helps maintain healthy bones, muscles, and the whole body. But some people are advised to avoid drinking it, especially at night.
Overweight
If you're overweight and want to lose weight, you should avoid drinking milk at night. It contains fat and calories, which can lead to weight gain.
Sinus and cough problems
People with sinus and cough problems should avoid drinking milk at night. Drinking milk at night increases mucus production.
Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes are advised to avoid milk at night. It has a natural sugar called lactose, which can affect blood sugar levels.
Lactose intolerance
People with lactose intolerance should avoid milk. It can cause stomach pain, diarrhea, and bloating.
Acidity and indigestion
People suffering from gas, indigestion, or acidity should avoid drinking milk at night. It can make these problems worse.
Body swelling
Anyone with inflammation should avoid consuming milk. It contains saturated fat, which can increase inflammation.
Liver problem
Milk should also be avoided for liver problems, especially if you have a fatty liver or liver inflammation.
