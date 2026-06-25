Jeera Water: This Simple Drink May Help Reduce Fatty Liver Risk! Find Out More
Jeera, or cumin, is packed with nutrients. Experts say drinking jeera water on an empty stomach gives you the most health benefits. It has special bioactive compounds that can help lower your risk of getting fatty liver disease.
Drinking jeera water reduces the risk of fatty liver
Make it a habit to drink jeera water on an empty stomach, here's why
Dr. Sanjay Jain, a Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Delhi's Apollo Hospital, confirms this. He says jeera water is excellent for improving digestion and also helps in losing weight.
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It can even reduce gastric problems like bloating and indigestion
Studies have shown that jeera boosts digestive enzyme activity. This stimulation helps your gut work better. It can even reduce common tummy troubles like bloating and indigestion.
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Jeera water helps in controlling blood sugar levels
Drinking jeera water will reduce fat accumulation in the liver
Helps you feel full for longer.
Reduces the risk of various types of cancer and helps prevent metastasis, the spread of cancer
Excessive consumption of jeera water can cause side effects.
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