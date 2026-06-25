Jeera Water: This Simple Drink May Help Reduce Fatty Liver Risk! Find Out More Jeera, or cumin, is packed with nutrients. Experts say drinking jeera water on an empty stomach gives you the most health benefits. It has special bioactive compounds that can help lower your risk of getting fatty liver disease.

1 8 Image Credit : Getty Drinking jeera water reduces the risk of fatty liver Jeera is packed with powerful nutrients. Having it on an empty stomach ensures your body gets the maximum benefits. The bioactive compounds in jeera are known to help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source 2 8 Image Credit : Getty Make it a habit to drink jeera water on an empty stomach, here's why Dr. Sanjay Jain, a Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Delhi's Apollo Hospital, confirms this. He says jeera water is excellent for improving digestion and also helps in losing weight. Cervical Health Alert: 6 Lifestyle Changes Every Woman Must Follow! 3 8 Image Credit : Getty It can even reduce gastric problems like bloating and indigestion Studies have shown that jeera boosts digestive enzyme activity. This stimulation helps your gut work better. It can even reduce common tummy troubles like bloating and indigestion. Telephobia: Why Gen Z Freezes at the Sound of Phone Calls? Find Out Now! 4 8 Image Credit : Getty Jeera water helps in controlling blood sugar levels Research published in the 'Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism' shows that jeera water can help manage blood sugar levels. It can also help you lose weight, reduce overall fat storage, and lower fasting insulin levels. 5 8 Image Credit : Getty Drinking jeera water will reduce fat accumulation in the liver Drinking jeera water helps your liver process fat faster by stopping it from building up. In fact, one study proved that having just 3 grams of cumin daily for 3 months can help you lose fat, improve your cholesterol, and even trim your waistline. 6 8 Image Credit : Getty Helps you feel full for longer. This simple drink also speeds up your metabolism and helps control your appetite. If you drink it before a meal, you'll feel full for longer. This naturally helps in cutting down excess body fat. 7 8 Image Credit : Getty Reduces the risk of various types of cancer and helps prevent metastasis, the spread of cancer Believe it or not, jeera water also has anti-cancer properties. It may help lower the risk of some cancers and even prevent metastasis, which is when cancer spreads to other parts of the body. 8 8 Image Credit : Getty Excessive consumption of jeera water can cause side effects. Having jeera water on an empty stomach is great for absorption, but don't overdo it. It's important to drink it in moderation because having too much can lead to side effects. Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life. About the Author IS Indrakshi Samanta Lifestyle Read Full Gallery