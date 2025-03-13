Happy Holika Dahan: 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share with loved ones

Read Full Gallery

Happy Holika Dahan 2025: Holika Dahan marks the victory of truth and light. May this sacred fire ignite positivity in your life. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Holika Dahan

Happy Holika Dahan: Here are 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share with loved ones this festival season

The Legend of Holika

Holika Dahan is a festival that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The story traces back to the demon king Hiranyakashipu, who gained immense powers through penance and believed himself invincible. He demanded that everyone worship him instead of the gods.

However, his son Prahlad remained a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. Furious with Prahlad’s unwavering devotion, Hiranyakashipu attempted several times to kill his own son, but Prahlad was miraculously saved each time.

Desperate, Hiranyakashipu turned to his sister, Holika. Holika possessed a magical cloak that made her immune to fire. She tricked Prahlad into sitting on her lap inside a blazing fire, intending to burn him alive. However, as the fire roared, Holika’s cloak flew off and covered Prahlad instead. Holika was reduced to ashes, while Prahlad emerged unharmed, protected by his devotion and virtue.

This event is commemorated by lighting a bonfire on Holika Dahan, symbolizing the triumph of righteousness over wickedness. The flames remind us to burn away pride, greed, and hatred, paving the way for positivity and harmony.

Today, people celebrate Holika Dahan with family gatherings, songs, and rituals, embracing the light of truth and the power of faith