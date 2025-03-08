Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know

Read Full Article

Holi 2025 Date: Holi has a special significance in our country. Many festivals are celebrated on a state and regional basis. But Holi is one of the most important festivals celebrated across the country. That is why Holi is very special to Indians. However, there is confusion about celebrating Holi this year i.e. in 2025. Some say March 14 and some say March 15. Let's find out clearly which one is correct

Holi is celebrated on Phalguna Purnima, usually in March

Holi is usually celebrated on Phalguna Purnima, typically in March. Purnima is on March 14 this year. Bhadra Kalam is a specific time in the Hindu calendar, not suitable for auspicious events

Holi is likely on March 14, based on Purnima Tithi

Purnima Tithi starts March 13, lasting until March 14. Holi is likely on March 14. Some regions may celebrate Holika Dahan on March 14 and Holi on March 15

Holika Dahan signifies the victory of good over evil, rooted in the story of Holika and Prahlad. Holika Dahan happens a day before Holi

Latest Videos