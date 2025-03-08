Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know

Holi 2025 Date: Holi has a special significance in our country. Many festivals are celebrated on a state and regional basis. But Holi is one of the most important festivals celebrated across the country. That is why Holi is very special to Indians. However, there is confusion about celebrating Holi this year i.e. in 2025. Some say March 14 and some say March 15. Let's find out clearly which one is correct

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Holi is celebrated on Phalguna Purnima, usually in March

Holi is usually celebrated on Phalguna Purnima, typically in March. Purnima is on March 14 this year. Bhadra Kalam is a specific time in the Hindu calendar, not suitable for auspicious events

budget 2025
article_image2

Holi is likely on March 14, based on Purnima Tithi

Purnima Tithi starts March 13, lasting until March 14. Holi is likely on March 14. Some regions may celebrate Holika Dahan on March 14 and Holi on March 15


article_image3

Holika Dahan signifies the victory of good over evil, rooted in the story of Holika and Prahlad. Holika Dahan happens a day before Holi

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being anr

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more MEG

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality MEG

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality

Women's Day 2025: Feminism in the modern world; Misconceptions explained MEG

Women's Day 2025: Feminism in the modern world; Misconceptions explained

Women's Day 2025: You must wish THESE 5 most important women in your life MEG

Women's Day 2025: You must wish THESE 5 most important women in your life

Recent Stories

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15 RBA

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15

UAE Gold Rate on March 8 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 8: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS; Check

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla vkp

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1 AJR

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Shubman Gill looks to turn 2023 WC heartbreak into CT glory snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Shubman Gill looks to turn 2023 WC heartbreak into CT glory

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon