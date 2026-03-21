Eid-ul-Fitr is the time of joy, celebration, and togetherness, marking the end of Ramadan. In 2026, Muslims around the world will gather with family and friends to share happiness, exchange gifts, and spread love. If you’re looking for the perfect way to wish your loved ones, here’s a collection of 75+ Eid Mubarak wishes, SMS, messages, quotes, and greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram.