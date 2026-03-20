26. May your Ramadan be as bright as the moon,

May your fasts be filled with devotion,

May every fast and prayer be accepted,

This is our prayer to Allah.

27. When the Eid moon appeared,

It brought a season of joy with it.

28. I pray that every happiness touches your feet,

May you receive every joy on the day of Eid.

29. May the world be lit by the moonlight,

May happiness be there on the day of Eid.

30. May there be a shower of blessings,

May there be a gift of happiness.

31. May all your wishes come true,

May Eid bring essential happiness.

32. The festival of Eid has arrived,

It has brought a message of joy.

33. May Allah's blessings always be with you,

May your life be filled with happiness.

34. May every day be filled with joy,

May Eid bring a smile to your face.

35. May the joys of Eid arrive at your doorstep.

36. Keep connecting hearts with hearts,

Keep celebrating the joys of Eid.

37. Eid has come with a message of happiness.

38. May your every day be special,

May Eid bring the sweetness of joy.

39. May there be a shower of happiness,

May your every word be special.

40. May the fragrance of Eid fill every heart.

41. May every happiness come to you.

42. May the sweetness of Eid dissolve in your life.

43. May your life be filled with happiness.

44. May every day be a happy one.

45. May the joys of Eid come to your home.

46. May your life be blessed with abundance.

47. May every day be full of happiness.

48. May every wish be fulfilled.

49. Congratulations on the joys of Eid.

50. May every day be a gift of happiness.

51. May the splendor of Eid grace your home.

52. May your life remain bright.

53. May Allah give you every happiness.

54. Eid Mubarak!

55. The day of happiness has arrived.

56. May each day bring a new light.

57. May your life be fragrant with joy.

58. May every day be special.

59. May your every dream come true.

60. Many congratulations on Eid.