Hair Care: How To Use Onion Juice For Hair Growth Without The Strong Smell
Onion juice may help strengthen roots and support hair growth because of its sulfur content. Mixing it with natural ingredients can reduce the smell while making the treatment gentler on the scalp.
Extract fresh onion juice properly
Blend a peeled onion and strain the liquid before applying it to your scalp. Using only the juice helps reduce residue and makes rinsing easier later.
Mix with lemon juice
A few drops of lemon juice can help neutralise the strong onion smell. It may also leave the scalp feeling fresher after the treatment.
Use essential oils for fragrance
Lavender or rosemary oil can mask the onion scent naturally. Just a few drops can make the treatment more pleasant to use.
Add aloe vera gel
A few drops of lemon juice can help neutralise the strong onion smell. It may also leave the scalp feeling fresher after the treatment.
Wash with mild shampoo after use
Rinse the onion juice thoroughly after 20 to 30 minutes on the scalp. A gentle shampoo can remove the smell without drying the hair too much.
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