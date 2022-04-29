Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Egg mask to Onion juice: 5 natural, home remedies to reduce hair fall

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    Excessive hair fall is frequently connected with the summer season. Summer promotes hair loss, which is exacerbated by heat, chlorine seawater from outdoor swimming, and sun exposure. Excessive exposure to direct sunlight can cause your hair to become brittle, resulting in hair losing.

    Here are 5 home remedies you can try: 

    Aloe Vera

    Aloe Vera is a powerful hair loss therapy that also promotes hair growth. It can also help with scalp issues including itching and peeling. Aloe Vera, which is somewhat alkaline, restores the scalp's normal pH level and can also be used to treat dandruff. It promotes hair development by reaching deep into the scalp and hair follicles to revitalise your dry and damaged locks. Massage the aloe vera plant's fresh gel into your scalp, working your way up to the roots. Regular usage will help to strengthen your hair.

    Fenugreek seeds

    Fenugreek, also known as Methi, is one of the most effective hair fall cures for preventing additional hair loss. It restores the hair follicles and aids in hair renewal. Fenugreek seeds, which are high in proteins and nicotinic acid, strengthen the hair shaft and make it strong, glossy, and long. Soak some fenugreek seeds overnight, then mix them with some water. Apply the paste to your scalp in an equal layer. Allow it to sit for 30-40 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

    Eggs

    Eggs are high in sulphur, phosphorus, selenium, iodine, zinc, and protein, which may be a powerful combination in substantially boosting your hair. Make an egg mask by combining olive oil and honey with an egg yolk. Apply it evenly to your hair and scalp and keep it on for 20-25 minutes before rinsing with a gentle shampoo.

    Onion juice

    Onions can do wonders for your hair. The antibacterial properties of onions help fight against scalp infection, and the sulfur content improves blood circulation to the hair follicles. It also promotes hair growth and controls hair loss. 

    beetroot

    Beetroot juice

    Beetroot, which is high in vitamin C, folate, manganese, betaine, and potassium, is one of the other fast home treatments for hair loss. One of the causes of hair loss is a lack of vitamin C, thus eating beetroot helps strengthen the hair follicles and help you minimise hair loss. Furthermore, it promotes quicker hair development and aids in the maintenance of a healthy scalp.

