Gardening Guide: 6 Easy-to-Grow Purple Plants Perfect for Balcony Gardens
Colorful Plant for Balcony: To give your kitchen garden or balcony a colorful and youthful touch, plant 10 purple vegetables and fruits. They are super easy to care for and yield a good harvest quickly.
Make Your Balcony Colorful
Colorful flowers bring beauty and positive vibes. In the cold January weather, frost can harm plants. If your flowers have withered, upgrade your garden with these 7 purple plants.
Flax Plant
This wildflower is easy to plant anywhere. It prefers partial sun, so avoid direct sunlight. The best time to plant is from February to April and September to October.
Read also- Grow chemical-free greens at home in 20 days
Salvia Plant
This evergreen plant can be grown in any season. It has attractive long purple flowers. Make sure to plant it in a sunny spot.
Read also- Get these 5 vegetable seeds for ₹50
Petunia Flower Plant for Balcony
Petunias bloom well in winter with low care. These purple flowers will beautify your home. Plant them from October to January. Perfect for first-time gardeners.
Dragon Tongue Beans (How to Grow)
This tasty vegetable beautifies any kitchen garden. Its yellow-green pods with purple stripes are stunning. Use a 10-12 inch pot and give it 6-8 hours of sun. Harvest in 60 days.
Cabbage (Purple Cabbage Price)
Winter is cabbage season. Instead of the usual green, try growing purple cabbage. It looks fancy and tastes great. Plant it from October to February in a sunny spot with acidic soil.
Purple Eggplant (How to grow eggplant)
Indian homes love eggplant. You can easily grow Purple Long and Dancer varieties in pots. It fruits in 55-60 days. They're colorful and budget-friendly.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.