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Nutritional Breakdown: Black vs Green

Both grape types are powerhouses of Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and antioxidants. But black grapes contain more potent antioxidants like anthocyanins and resveratrol, which are great for your heart and keep you looking young. On the other hand, green grapes have slightly fewer calories and sugar, making them a better choice if you're trying to lose weight. Black grapes also help reduce inflammation and may even increase your lifespan, thanks to resveratrol. When it comes to taste, green grapes are crisp and tangy-sweet, perfect for salads. Black grapes are softer and sweeter, ideal for desserts and juices. Both are great for your skin, but the extra antioxidants in black grapes fight ageing signs better. For digestion, both provide fiber and water, but black grapes are more nutrient-dense.