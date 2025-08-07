English

This Common Fruit Has Over 1,600 Compounds That Boost Your Health

New research reveals that fresh grapes contain over 1,600 beneficial compounds that support your heart, brain, skin, gut, and even your genes.

Grapes Work at the Genetic Level

According to Dr. John M. Pezzuto, a leading researcher, grapes can positively influence gene expression, giving them superfood-level power across body systems.

Boost Your Heart Health

Clinical studies show that grapes help:

* Improve blood circulation

* Relax blood vessels

* Support healthy cholesterol levels

Support Brain and Cognitive Health

Grapes may:

* Maintain brain metabolism

* Enhance memory and cognition

* Protect brain cells from damage

Love Your Gut

Thanks to their polyphenols, grapes:

* Improve gut microbiome diversity

* Support better digestion

* Balance gut health naturally

Protect Your Eyes & Skin

Research also links grapes to:

* Increased macular pigment for eye protection

* Enhanced skin defense against UV damage

* Reduced DNA damage in skin cells

Not Just One Nutrient—It’s the Whole Grape

It’s not just resveratrol or antioxidants—it’s the unique blend of 1,600+ compounds working together that creates powerful, body-wide effects.

Source and Publication

This research was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 
By Dr. John M. Pezzuto, Western New England University 
Backed by the California Table Grape Commission

