New research reveals that fresh grapes contain over 1,600 beneficial compounds that support your heart, brain, skin, gut, and even your genes.
According to Dr. John M. Pezzuto, a leading researcher, grapes can positively influence gene expression, giving them superfood-level power across body systems.
Clinical studies show that grapes help:
* Improve blood circulation
* Relax blood vessels
* Support healthy cholesterol levels
Grapes may:
* Maintain brain metabolism
* Enhance memory and cognition
* Protect brain cells from damage
Thanks to their polyphenols, grapes:
* Improve gut microbiome diversity
* Support better digestion
* Balance gut health naturally
Research also links grapes to:
* Increased macular pigment for eye protection
* Enhanced skin defense against UV damage
* Reduced DNA damage in skin cells
It’s not just resveratrol or antioxidants—it’s the unique blend of 1,600+ compounds working together that creates powerful, body-wide effects.
This research was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry By Dr. John M. Pezzuto, Western New England University Backed by the California Table Grape Commission
