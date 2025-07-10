Got Drenched in Rain? Do THESE 6 things immediately to stay safe
Monsoon season has arrived. If you get caught in the rain and are drenched, make sure to follow these essential tips as soon as you get home.
Drink clean water:
During monsoon, water sources can easily get contaminated, leading to waterborne diseases. Drink boiled or purified water. Carry bottled water when traveling.
Avoid street food:
Street food, especially cut fruits and cold drinks, can easily get contaminated during monsoon. Stick to fresh, home-cooked meals.
Avoid stagnant water:
Stagnant water breeds mosquitoes. Prevent mosquito-borne diseases by preventing water stagnation around your home. Cover water tanks and keep drains clear.
Clean fruits and veggies:
Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water. Consider soaking them in salt water or vinegar solution. Avoid raw salads during monsoon.
Maintain hygiene:
Germs thrive during monsoon. Wash hands frequently. Carry hand sanitizer. Bathe daily and wear clean, dry clothes. Avoid wearing damp clothes for extended periods.
Boost immunity:
A strong immune system helps fight monsoon illnesses. Include immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits, ginger, garlic, and turmeric in your diet. Probiotics like yogurt improve gut health and boost immunity.
Sleep and exercise:
Get 7-8 hours of sleep daily to strengthen your immunity. Practice yoga or indoor exercises to stay healthy.
Wear appropriate clothing:
Choose quick-drying, loose-fitting, and breathable fabrics. Avoid wet shoes and opt for waterproof footwear to prevent fungal infections.
Keep home clean:
Keep your home clean and dry to prevent mold and mildew growth. Ensure good ventilation.
See a doctor:
Consult a doctor immediately if you experience any health issues. Don't self-treat. Seek timely treatment for fever, cold, or cough.
Enjoy the monsoon while prioritizing your health. Stay safe by following these precautions.