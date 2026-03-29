Numerology: Your Birth Date's Secret Connection To Goddess Durga's Power
Every birth date has a link to a specific planet. This gallery explains how Goddess Durga's blessings can bring strength, courage, and guidance to your personality. We've broken down Durga's power according to birth numbers 1 to 9.
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Numerology: Your Birth Date's Secret Connection To Goddess Durga's Power
Every birth number from 1 to 9 is connected to a planet. Your birth date also has a special connection with Goddess Durga. Her power to nurture feminine energy, uphold faith, and conquer evil can be a blessing for people. Let's find out how Durga's grace influences you based on your birth number.
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Number 1, ruled by the Sun
People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th have the birth number 1. The Sun rules them, so they naturally have leadership skills, confidence, and independence. Goddess Durga teaches them to use their inner strength to fight injustice, lead fearlessly, and always stand for what's right, just like her role as a protector.
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Number 5, ruled by Mercury
If you were born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd, Mercury rules you. The lesson from Durga is to never give up. You should channel Goddess Durga's courage to stay resilient and strong, even when things get really tough.
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Number 3, ruled by Jupiter
Those with birth numbers 3, 12, 21, and 30 are ruled by the planet Jupiter. Goddess Durga teaches them to be independent, strong, and righteous. These individuals, associated with the Sudarshan Chakra, are encouraged to embrace self-reliance and fearlessness, leaving dependency behind to rise as leaders.
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Number 4, ruled by Rahu
People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st (birth number 4) are ruled by Rahu. They should look to Goddess Durga to learn how to control their emotions and mind. She represents intense focus and emotional balance, teaching you to find inner peace and self-control, which acts like her 'sword' to cut through negative illusions.
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Number 5, ruled by Mercury
Individuals born on the 5th or 14th (birth number 5, ruled by Mercury) should learn resilience, focused determination, and brave communication from Goddess Durga. Key lessons include never giving up, directing restless energy with purpose (symbolised by her bow and arrow), and acting as a fearless doer.
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Number 6, ruled by Venus
For those born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th, Venus is your ruling planet. Your lesson is to embrace your feminine energy. You must recognise your inner strength and divine power, and nurture your ability to create and care for others.
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Number 7, ruled by Ketu
If your birth date is the 7th, 16th, or 25th, you are ruled by Ketu. Your path is to build faith and devotion. You need to overcome fear and uncertainty, and trust the divine power to guide you on the right path in life.
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Number 8, ruled by Saturn
People born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th are ruled by Saturn. You must embrace the truth that good always wins over evil. Your focus should be on doing the right thing, knowing that integrity will always come out on top in the end.
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Number 9, ruled by Mars
If you were born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th, Mars is your ruling planet. You have the courage of a warrior. You should develop the determination to protect yourself and others, and face all of life's challenges with full confidence.
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