Glow Naturally: Try These Easy and Effective Skincare Tips for Radiant Skin
You don’t need to spend thousands to get glowing skin. Using natural ingredients before bed can make your face soft and smooth—almost like a baby’s. Try these simple, effective skincare tips at home.
1. Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil...
Mix aloe vera gel with coconut oil. Apply this blend to your face two hours before bed and wash it off before you sleep. This will deeply moisturize and soften your skin overnight.
Glycerin, Honey, Lemon
Mix glycerin, honey, and lemon. Apply before bed, wash off after 15 mins. Use 2-3 times a week for a glow. Or, try a rose water and sandalwood paste for a deep cleanse.
Scrub with sugar
Exfoliate with sugar once a week to remove dead skin cells for a brighter look. After your night routine, a quick dip in ice water in the morning will give your skin a fresh glow.
Cucumber juice, Mint leaves
Cucumber benefits skin just like health. Mint controls oil. Make a paste of cucumber and mint, apply to your face, and wash off after 15 mins. Use this twice a week.