Lifestyle

Skin Care: 6 Effective Ways to Boost Collagen After 40

Collagen keeps you away from aging

Collagen keeps the skin away from wrinkles. The glow remains and the skin looks young. But after 40, it starts decreasing. So take home remedies to maintain it.

1. Take Vitamin C Daily

Vitamin C helps in increasing collagen production. You should include amla, orange, lemon, kiwi, broccoli and green vegetables in your diet. Also use Vitamin C serum.

2. Take a Collagen-Boosting Diet

A diet rich in protein and antioxidants is necessary to increase collagen. Therefore, eat eggs, soy, lentils, nuts, seeds and green vegetables. 

3. Do Face Yoga and Massage

Regular facial massage and yoga improves blood circulation and increases collagen production. Do face yoga for 10 minutes every day.

4. Apply Sunscreen

UV rays of the sun break down collagen. Apply sunscreen not only outside but also at home. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+.

5. Choose the Right Skincare Products

Products with retinol, hyaluronic acid and peptides repair the skin and increase collagen. Apply retinol serum at night. While hyaluronic acid + vitamin C during the day.

6. Take Care of Stress and Sleep

Collagen breaks down rapidly due to stress and lack of sleep. Try to get 7-8 hours of sleep daily. Also, do meditation.

France to Spain: Top 10 must-see global tourist destinations

Tamannaah's 6 Quick Bun Hairstyles: Look Gorgeous in 5 Minutes

Tamannaah's 7 Suits Charm: Stunning Salwar Kameez Designs

5 Suits Inspired by Huma Qureshi: Look Radiant Even with Curves