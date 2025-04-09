Skin Care: 6 Effective Ways to Boost Collagen After 40

Lifestyle
Collagen keeps the skin away from wrinkles. The glow remains and the skin looks young. But after 40, it starts decreasing. So take home remedies to maintain it.
Vitamin C helps in increasing collagen production. You should include amla, orange, lemon, kiwi, broccoli and green vegetables in your diet. Also use Vitamin C serum.
A diet rich in protein and antioxidants is necessary to increase collagen. Therefore, eat eggs, soy, lentils, nuts, seeds and green vegetables.
Regular facial massage and yoga improves blood circulation and increases collagen production. Do face yoga for 10 minutes every day.
UV rays of the sun break down collagen. Apply sunscreen not only outside but also at home. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+.
Products with retinol, hyaluronic acid and peptides repair the skin and increase collagen. Apply retinol serum at night. While hyaluronic acid + vitamin C during the day.
Collagen breaks down rapidly due to stress and lack of sleep. Try to get 7-8 hours of sleep daily. Also, do meditation.
