A new study shows black cumin, a common curry spice, may aid weight loss and protect heart health. Daily consumption lowered triglycerides and cholesterol while inhibiting fat-cell formation, suggesting it could be used as a natural food for obesity.

A staple ingredient found in many Indian dishes—including kormas, dals, and paneer curries—may quietly support weight loss and protect the heart. Black cumin, known as kalonji or nigella, has long been used to enhance flavour, but new research suggests it may also fight obesity and lower harmful cholesterol.

Daily Black Cumin Intake Shows Major Health Benefits

In a clinical trial led by Osaka Metropolitan University, 42 adults with high cholesterol consumed either black cumin powder or a control supplement for eight weeks. Those who took 5g of black cumin daily saw significant drops in triglycerides, LDL (“bad” cholesterol), and total cholesterol, while their HDL (“good” cholesterol) levels rose.

Researchers described the results as “gratifying,” noting that the seed delivered measurable improvements in blood lipids—a key factor in heart disease risk.

How Black Cumin Helps the Body

Beyond the human trial, scientists conducted cellular tests and discovered that black cumin extract inhibited adipogenesis, the process that turns precursor cells into mature fat cells. By slowing this development, the spice may help reduce fat accumulation over time.

With obesity tied to diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic dysfunction, the study’s authors believe black cumin could be used as a “functional food” to support healthier weight management.

Ancient Spice, Modern Science

Black cumin has been a feature of traditional medicine across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa for centuries, valued for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is commonly sprinkled on breads like naan, added to curries, or used in rice, soups, and salads.

Given its long history of use and emerging scientific support, researchers now hope to test whether black cumin can also help people with insulin resistance or diabetes. The findings were published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition.

What Are Black Cumin Seeds?

Black cumin seeds come from the Nigella sativa plant—a small flowering herb with a distinct peppery, slightly bitter flavour. Also called kalonji, these seeds are widely used to season Indian, Middle Eastern, and North African dishes. Traditional medicine systems have relied on them for respiratory health, digestion, and immune support.