Parenting Tips: 5 Gentle and effective ways to wake up kids without morning drama
Discover loving ways to wake up your children. From hugs to playful routines, these tips promote a positive start.
| Published : May 06 2025, 03:41 PM
2 Min read
How you wake your children up in the morning is very important. The mindset with which you wake your children, their day also starts with the same mindset. Wake your children up with love so that they have a good start to the day.
Instead of yelling loudly from the kitchen to wake them up in the morning, go to them and wake them up lovingly by stroking their head and addressing them lovingly. The touch and love of parents in the morning fills children with a sense of security and love throughout the day.
When your child wakes up, hug them lovingly. Hugging releases the hormone oxytocin in the brain, which is also called the love hormone. This hormone increases love, trust and good feelings in us. When you hug your children, you fill them with love, trust and good feelings and your child starts their day with this positivity.
Wake children up in the morning, take them out in the fresh air. There may be some difficulties in the beginning, but try slowly, you can wake the child up in the morning and motivate him to play his favorite game or ride a bicycle or stretching. In this way, you can spend time with your children and also keep the physical and mental health of the children right.
Make brushing a game for your kids. Tell them, let's see who brushes first. This way, you can make bathing fun. You can give your kids small tasks like packing bags, polishing shoes. This will make your kids self-reliant.
