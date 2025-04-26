Open Communication!

It's a positive sign if children can confide in their parents without fear. If children openly share their feelings when parents ask questions or initiate conversations, you're on the right track. When children express their dreams, fears, and beliefs, it generally means they feel emotionally safe with their parents. This is crucial for the parent-child relationship.

Happiness:

No matter how many problems or sorrows there are at home, there should also be some happiness in the midst of it. Parents who know how to handle even the toughest days with a smile will make their children feel safe. This is a healthy thing. Happiness is needed, not just sadness.