Want to transform your Bengaluru balcony into a green, aromatic retreat? The city's relatively mild temperatures make it ideal for growing a variety of blooming plants, especially those that get enough sun and drainage. From flowing vines that spill over balcony rails to fragrant blossoms that scent the air in the evening, the appropriate plants can dramatically alter a modest outdoor area.

If you want beauty, scent, and greenery without a large garden, consider these seven plants.