Forget the jarred stuff. Parents are increasingly exploring how to turn their own home-grown fruits into nutritious baby food. This guarantees fresh, unprocessed meals for infants — no commercial additives here. Making baby food from scratch is simpler than you think. It packs in essential vitamins and introduces young eaters to diverse tastes.

Six months old? That's when most babies begin solids. Doctors usually suggest it once they sit upright and show interest in food. Homemade purees are a fantastic way to introduce new flavours and textures. We've picked five popular garden fruits you can easily transform into healthy meals for your baby.